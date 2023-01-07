Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $90,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Up 2.5 %

SHOP stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $119.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. UBS Group began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.37.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

