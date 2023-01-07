SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,296 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVDA opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.