Simmons Bank Acquires 520 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $248.25 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.