Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $77.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.