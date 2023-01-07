Simmons Bank Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Simmons Bank owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $46.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.