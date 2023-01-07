Simmons Bank Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $161.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.96. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $172.29.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

