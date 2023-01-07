Simmons Bank Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $269.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.