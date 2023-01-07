Simmons Bank Sells 1,489 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.32.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.