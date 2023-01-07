Simmons Bank Sells 555 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. American National Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

ZTS opened at $147.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.93. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $217.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

