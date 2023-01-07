Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.3-62.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.27 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $712.88 million, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,070,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,352,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,600. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 98.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 121.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

