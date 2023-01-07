SingularityNET One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.04 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $64.31 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00040946 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018703 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00234695 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

