Slow Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 2,705 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after purchasing an additional 705,720 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.65.

Shares of APD stock opened at $310.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

