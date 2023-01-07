Slow Capital Inc. Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $109.90 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $136.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

