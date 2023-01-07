Slow Capital Inc. Sells 50 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 197,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,286,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 96.4% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $283.71 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $261.80 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.36 and a 200-day moving average of $301.00.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

