Slow Capital Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $92.44 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.