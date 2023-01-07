Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 billion. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

