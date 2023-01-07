SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOPH. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.34. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 210.25%. Research analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,101,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,147,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 51,020 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 209,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

