Sourceless (STR) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $161.65 million and approximately $0.12 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0076976 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

