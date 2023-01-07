Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:LOV opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 93.97% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,931,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,701 shares of company stock valued at $171,513. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

