SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,377 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $253,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

