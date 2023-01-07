SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after buying an additional 141,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $240,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.