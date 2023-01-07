Square Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $38.16 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Square Token has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. One Square Token token can now be bought for $18.45 or 0.00108874 BTC on major exchanges. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $38.16 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 21.27014863 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $482,358.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

