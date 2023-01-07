Stargate Finance (STG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.16 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00002176 BTC on popular exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $49.06 million and $8.16 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stargate Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00431738 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.01744615 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.93 or 0.30493794 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stargate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stargate Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.