State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Lifted by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in State Street by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,406,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,516,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in State Street by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in State Street by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 85,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.12.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

