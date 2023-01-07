State Street (NYSE:STT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.12.

State Street Stock Up 2.5 %

STT opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in State Street by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in State Street by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

