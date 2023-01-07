Status Price Hits $0.0195 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $76.33 million and $1.61 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00041366 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018603 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00235401 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01919741 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,958,713.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.