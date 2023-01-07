Status (SNT) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Status has a market capitalization of $76.43 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040536 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018647 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00234497 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01948617 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,348,499.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

