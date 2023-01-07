Stellar 24 Hour Volume Hits $36.65 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $36.65 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,507 coins and its circulating supply is 26,136,189,819 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

