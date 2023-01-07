Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 6th (AIXA, APDN, B4B3, ELMD, FATE, IFXA, JPM, MRNS, NB, PD)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 6th:

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.10 ($8.62) price target by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa).

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €20.00 ($21.28) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $150.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.40 target price on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$155.00.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €24.00 ($25.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

