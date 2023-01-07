Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 6th (AIXA, APDN, B4B3, ELMD, FATE, IFXA, JPM, MRNS, NB, PD)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 6th:

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Get Aixtron Se alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3)

was given a €8.10 ($8.62) price target by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa).

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €20.00 ($21.28) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $150.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.40 target price on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$155.00.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €24.00 ($25.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.