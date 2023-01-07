StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.47. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 319,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 59,575 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 57,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.