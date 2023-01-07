StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2023

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.47. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 319,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 59,575 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 57,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.