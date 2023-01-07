StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.47. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.55.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
