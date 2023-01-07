StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.12.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

