StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $64,000. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

