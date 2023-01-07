StockNews.com Lowers Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.27.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

