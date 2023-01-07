STP (STPT) Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week

STP (STPT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market cap of $48.85 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040988 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018691 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00235025 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02685741 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $22,591,696.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.