Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading Down 1%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €80.20 ($85.32) and last traded at €80.50 ($85.64). Approximately 2,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.30 ($86.49).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBS shares. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($103.19) target price on Stratec in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($126.60) target price on Stratec in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($105.32) target price on Stratec in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Stratec alerts:

Stratec Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $976.43 million and a PE ratio of 34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €83.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.31.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.