Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $2,570,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $269.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.09.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.