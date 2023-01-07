Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.
Costco Wholesale stock opened at $482.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.11 and a 200-day moving average of $501.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
