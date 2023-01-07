Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $535.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $631.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.47 and its 200 day moving average is $544.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

