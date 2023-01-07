Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $55.91 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $117.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

