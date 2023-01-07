Strategic Investment Advisors MI Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $185.77 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

