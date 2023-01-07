Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 4,082 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,565 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after buying an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Up 2.5 %

Comcast stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.