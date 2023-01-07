Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 946 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.22. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

