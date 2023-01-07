Streakk (STKK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.53 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Streakk has a market cap of $3.53 billion and approximately $156,317.87 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $352.51 or 0.02080890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Streakk has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00432015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.01751572 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,168.81 or 0.30514093 BTC.

About Streakk

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 352.70570624 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $139,556.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.