Streamr Price Tops $0.0233 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $17.87 million and $2.29 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

