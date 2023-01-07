Substratum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.21 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $325,629.00 and approximately $10.21 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00041119 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018697 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00234929 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084699 USD and is up 21.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.