Suku (SUKU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $528,553.51

Suku (SUKU) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Suku has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Suku has a market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $528,553.51 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

