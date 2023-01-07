Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.81

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $16.38. Sumitomo shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 54,125 shares trading hands.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

