Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,177.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,436,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,894 shares of company stock worth $1,411,103. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $15,689,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $11,004,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,357.7% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

