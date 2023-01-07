SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Lowered to $308.00 at Barclays

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $411.00 to $308.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $362.18.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $245.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.11 and a 200 day moving average of $326.75. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $752.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

