Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 146 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $469.01 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $568.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

